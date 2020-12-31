Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1,319.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.41% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shopify is well poised to gain from e-commerce boom along with growth in the merchant base as well as increases in buying of essential items due to COVID-19 led lockdowns and shelter-in-place guidelines. Robust uptick in Shopify Shipping, Shopify Payments and Shopify Capital will drive the top line. Further, solid adoption of new merchant-friendly applications amid evolving retail environment, holds promise. Additionally, partnerships with TikTok, Walmart and Facebook are expected to expand merchant base, going ahead. Also, initiatives aimed at international expansion are noteworthy. Notably, shares of Shopify have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, higher investments on product development and fulfillment platform amid stiff competition in the e-commerce space are likely to limit margin expansion in the near term.”

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,050.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 140166 started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,057.27.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $1,163.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,906.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48. Shopify has a 52-week low of $305.30 and a 52-week high of $1,285.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,062.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,006.53.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $767.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.60 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 166.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

