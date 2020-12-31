Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.83.

SSTK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

SSTK opened at $71.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.66 and its 200-day moving average is $54.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 78.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12. Shutterstock has a twelve month low of $28.76 and a twelve month high of $74.26.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $165.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.82 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shutterstock will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.89%.

In other Shutterstock news, Director Jonathan Oringer sold 85,000 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total value of $6,016,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,676,923 shares in the company, valued at $968,052,609.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTK. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Shutterstock by 42.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Shutterstock by 1.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Shutterstock during the third quarter valued at $25,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Shutterstock by 1.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Shutterstock by 4.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

