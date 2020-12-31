Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.72) Per Share (NASDAQ:SGTX)

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sigilon Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.61) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.56) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.52) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.49) EPS.

SGTX has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company.

Sigilon Therapeutics stock opened at $37.34 on Thursday. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $54.32.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly & Co Eli acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $5,400,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,444,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,999,974. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

About Sigilon Therapeutics

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

