Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.72) Per Share (NASDAQ:SGTX)

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2020

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sigilon Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.61) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.56) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.52) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.49) EPS.

SGTX has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company.

Sigilon Therapeutics stock opened at $37.34 on Thursday. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $54.32.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly & Co Eli acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $5,400,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,444,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,999,974. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

About Sigilon Therapeutics

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Earnings History and Estimates for Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Sigilon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigilon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit