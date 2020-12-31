Sigma Capital Group plc (SGM.L) (LON:SGM) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $127.70

Sigma Capital Group plc (SGM.L) (LON:SGM) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.70 and traded as high as $135.00. Sigma Capital Group plc (SGM.L) shares last traded at $128.00, with a volume of 49,563 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Sigma Capital Group plc (SGM.L) from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

Get Sigma Capital Group plc (SGM.L) alerts:

The company has a market cap of £117.34 million and a P/E ratio of 15.98. The company has a quick ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 127.99 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 108.94.

Sigma Capital Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the private rented sector in the United Kingdom. It also engages in the urban regeneration and property asset management activities. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Capital Group plc (SGM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Capital Group plc (SGM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.