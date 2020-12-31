SingularDTV (SNGLS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $34,088.00

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One SingularDTV token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. SingularDTV has a total market cap of $2.28 million and $34,088.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SingularDTV has traded down 4.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00039131 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006374 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003418 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.14 or 0.00296732 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003406 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00015022 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00025675 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $595.02 or 0.02026158 BTC.

SingularDTV Profile

SingularDTV is a token. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here . SingularDTV’s official website is singulardtv.com

Buying and Selling SingularDTV

SingularDTV can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularDTV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularDTV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

