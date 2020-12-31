Sirius Petroleum (LON:SRSP) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.40

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2020

Sirius Petroleum Plc (LON:SRSP) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.40 and traded as low as $0.40. Sirius Petroleum shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £14.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Sirius Petroleum Company Profile (LON:SRSP)

Sirius Petroleum plc, an independent oil development company, focuses on acquiring and developing offshore proven oil discoveries in Nigeria. The company is also involved in the trading of oil; and exploration of mineral resources. In addition, it provides management services. Sirius Petroleum plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

