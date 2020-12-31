Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Shares Up 34.8%

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2020

Shares of Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) shot up 34.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $122.00 and last traded at $122.00. 100 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $90.50.

Separately, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixt in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.13 and a 200 day moving average of $65.40.

About Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF)

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobility and Leasing. The Mobility segment rents various utility vehicles; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for private and business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions, such as international events; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit