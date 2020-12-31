Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Shares Up 34.8%

Shares of Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) shot up 34.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $122.00 and last traded at $122.00. 100 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $90.50.

Separately, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixt in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.13 and a 200 day moving average of $65.40.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobility and Leasing. The Mobility segment rents various utility vehicles; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for private and business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions, such as international events; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

