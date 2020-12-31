SkinBioTherapeutics Plc (SBTX.L) (LON:SBTX) Shares Gap Down to $22.40

Shares of SkinBioTherapeutics Plc (SBTX.L) (LON:SBTX) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.40, but opened at $21.50. SkinBioTherapeutics Plc (SBTX.L) shares last traded at $22.15, with a volume of 1,426,370 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £34.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 15.87 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 18.47.

Get SkinBioTherapeutics Plc (SBTX.L) alerts:

In other news, insider Douglas John Quinn sold 126,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.21), for a total value of £20,255.20 ($26,463.55).

SkinBioTherapeutics plc, a life science company, engages in the research and development of lysates derived from the human microbiome on skin. The company focuses on the development of SkinBiotix technology for use in cosmetic, infection control, and eczema applications. It has an agreement with Croda International Plc for the design and manufacture of a new active cosmetic skincare ingredient based on its SkinBiotix skin microbiome technology.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for SkinBioTherapeutics Plc (SBTX.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkinBioTherapeutics Plc (SBTX.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.