SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $333.03 Million

Equities research analysts expect SM Energy (NYSE:SM) to report sales of $333.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for SM Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $361.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $303.00 million. SM Energy posted sales of $451.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SM Energy.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.18. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 41.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on SM Energy from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on SM Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on SM Energy from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.17.

NYSE SM remained flat at $$6.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. 3,783,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,632,524. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.19. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 5.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $2,404,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 420.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 568,144 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 459,070 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 132.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,708 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 456,450 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 204.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 428,386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 287,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 357.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 154,635 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 120,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 462.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 807 gross productive oil wells and 519 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

