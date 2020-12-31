smARTOFGIVING Market Capitalization Achieves $8.95 Million (AOG)

smARTOFGIVING (CURRENCY:AOG) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One smARTOFGIVING token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000413 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. Over the last week, smARTOFGIVING has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar. smARTOFGIVING has a market capitalization of $8.95 million and $2,379.00 worth of smARTOFGIVING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003408 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00031135 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00129196 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.05 or 0.00561847 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.96 or 0.00159836 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.15 or 0.00303471 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00018960 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00081968 BTC.

About smARTOFGIVING

smARTOFGIVING’s total supply is 2,003,485,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,780,484 tokens. smARTOFGIVING’s official Twitter account is @AogCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for smARTOFGIVING is www.smartofgiving.com

smARTOFGIVING Token Trading

smARTOFGIVING can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as smARTOFGIVING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire smARTOFGIVING should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy smARTOFGIVING using one of the exchanges listed above.

