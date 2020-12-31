Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $158.33.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNA. Longbow Research lowered shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 12,909 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.22, for a total value of $2,274,823.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,146,042.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 26,591 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total transaction of $4,470,213.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,449 shares of company stock valued at $14,002,186. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 810,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,226,000 after acquiring an additional 216,032 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 870,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,543,000 after acquiring an additional 194,995 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 996.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 150,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,834,000 after acquiring an additional 136,693 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,111,000. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 478,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,436,000 after acquiring an additional 121,078 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNA opened at $170.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Snap-on has a one year low of $90.72 and a one year high of $183.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $1.12. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $941.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Snap-on will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a $1.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

