SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) CFO Sells $92,354.58 in Stock

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) CFO Ronen Faier sold 279 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.02, for a total value of $92,354.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,320 shares in the company, valued at $20,298,146.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $319.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.73. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.02 and a 12 month high of $335.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $277.86 and its 200 day moving average is $223.42.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $338.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SEDG shares. Barclays lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $191.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $180.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2,920.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 803,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 777,141 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 296.2% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 836,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,088,000 after buying an additional 625,351 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,369,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,279,868,000 after buying an additional 258,096 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 55.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 674,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,670,000 after buying an additional 241,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 12.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,190,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,264,000 after buying an additional 133,361 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

