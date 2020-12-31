SOMESING Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $961,156.00 (SSX)

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. SOMESING has a total market cap of $3.38 million and $961,156.00 worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOMESING token can currently be purchased for $0.0236 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SOMESING has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00031024 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00129621 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $165.10 or 0.00561910 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.12 or 0.00160362 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.15 or 0.00303424 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00018959 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00080862 BTC.

About SOMESING

SOMESING’s genesis date was November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,343,000 tokens. SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io

Buying and Selling SOMESING

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using U.S. dollars.

