Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

SBSI has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Southside Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Southside Bancshares from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NASDAQ SBSI opened at $30.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.85. Southside Bancshares has a 12 month low of $23.51 and a 12 month high of $37.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.59.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $60.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Southside Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. This is a positive change from Southside Bancshares’s previous None dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.18%.

In related news, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $49,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,942 shares in the company, valued at $588,149.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBSI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Southside Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $888,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southside Bancshares by 11.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 280,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after purchasing an additional 28,472 shares during the last quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC increased its stake in Southside Bancshares by 19.0% in the third quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 149,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 23,794 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 24.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 102,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $444,000. Institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

