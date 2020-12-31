Soverain Price Hits $0.0009 (SOVE)

Soverain (CURRENCY:SOVE) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. During the last week, Soverain has traded up 23.5% against the U.S. dollar. Soverain has a market cap of $7,102.24 and $31.00 worth of Soverain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Soverain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003517 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00028192 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00130447 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.06 or 0.00566599 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.35 or 0.00163060 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00310504 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00019045 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00049914 BTC.

Soverain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soverain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Soverain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Soverain using one of the exchanges listed above.

