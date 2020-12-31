Sparkle Loyalty (SPRKL) Price Tops $0.0328 on Major Exchanges

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded up 27.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. In the last seven days, Sparkle Loyalty has traded up 20.1% against the dollar. One Sparkle Loyalty token can now be purchased for about $0.0328 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sparkle Loyalty has a total market cap of $337,127.81 and approximately $906.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003417 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00031093 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.84 or 0.00129143 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.20 or 0.00563864 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.81 or 0.00159771 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.14 or 0.00304268 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00019117 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00083446 BTC.

About Sparkle Loyalty

Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,272,566 tokens. The official website for Sparkle Loyalty is sparkleloyalty.io

Sparkle Loyalty Token Trading

Sparkle Loyalty can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkle Loyalty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sparkle Loyalty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sparkle Loyalty using one of the exchanges listed above.

