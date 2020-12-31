SPDR MSCI Australia Select High Dividend Yield Fund (SYI.AX) (ASX:SYI) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.25

SPDR MSCI Australia Select High Dividend Yield Fund (SYI.AX) (ASX:SYI) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is A$21.88.

