SQI Diagnostics Inc. (SQD.V) (CVE:SQD) Shares Up 9.5%

Shares of SQI Diagnostics Inc. (SQD.V) (CVE:SQD) rose 9.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 113,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 218,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$70.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.70, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.81.

About SQI Diagnostics Inc. (SQD.V) (CVE:SQD)

SQI Diagnostics Inc, a life sciences company, develops and commercializes proprietary technologies and products for multiplexing diagnostics in Canada. It offers a range of multiplexed products and services, including detecting and quantifying proteins, antibodies, and DNA. The company provides sqidworks, a workhorse system that enables to load plates and get report; sqidlite, a benchtop system, which allows processing one plate per run; and sqid-X that accesses various multiplexing power of Ig_plex technology with its semi-automated system.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for SQI Diagnostics Inc. (SQD.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQI Diagnostics Inc. (SQD.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.