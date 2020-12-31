Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 48,339 Shares of NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,339 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.12% of NewAge worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NBEV. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NewAge by 15.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,346,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 175,298 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in NewAge in the third quarter worth $277,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in NewAge by 198.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 178,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 118,400 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in NewAge in the second quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in NewAge by 31.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 62,201 shares during the period. 20.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NewAge alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NBEV opened at $2.77 on Thursday. NewAge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $3.49. The firm has a market cap of $272.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average of $2.27.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). NewAge had a negative net margin of 40.74% and a negative return on equity of 61.13%. On average, analysts anticipate that NewAge, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NBEV. Zacks Investment Research cut NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut NewAge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered NewAge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

NewAge Profile

New Age Beverages Corporation develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy liquid dietary supplements and ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages. The company offers RTD tea, coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for NewAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.