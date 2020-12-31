Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires New Stake in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in United Fire Group by 172.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in United Fire Group by 219.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in United Fire Group by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in United Fire Group by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFCS stock opened at $25.18 on Thursday. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.83 and a 12-month high of $47.52. The firm has a market cap of $630.28 million, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.93 and a 200-day moving average of $24.19.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37). United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $282.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Fire Group, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Fire Group news, CEO Randy A. Ramlo sold 15,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $373,566.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,882.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael T. Wilkins sold 2,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $66,957.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,290.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UFCS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Sidoti decreased their price target on shares of United Fire Group from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. United Fire Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

