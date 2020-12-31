Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its holdings in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 84.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 106,275 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OSUR. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,922,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in OraSure Technologies by 440.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,547,148 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,849 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in OraSure Technologies by 159.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,780,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,687 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,707,509 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,748,000 after acquiring an additional 721,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,532,000. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OraSure Technologies stock opened at $10.68 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -355.88 and a beta of 0.43. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $19.75.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $48.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.20 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. OraSure Technologies’s revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OSUR shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.86.

OraSure Technologies Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

