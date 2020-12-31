Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,495 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.07% of GAMCO Investors as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 92.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,997 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 13,471 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,106 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,811 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,901 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in GAMCO Investors by 337.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,273 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares during the period. 21.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $31,643.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,469.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 10,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $142,081.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,679.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,171 over the last ninety days. 79.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GAMCO Investors stock opened at $18.10 on Thursday. GAMCO Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $19.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.22. The company has a market capitalization of $496.95 million, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The closed-end fund reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. GAMCO Investors had a return on equity of 89.28% and a net margin of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $61.25 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised GAMCO Investors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine lowered GAMCO Investors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Gabelli reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $19.78 price objective on shares of GAMCO Investors in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

