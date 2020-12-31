Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Stock Position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 7.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Tennant were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tennant by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Tennant by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Tennant by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Tennant by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Tennant by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tennant alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

In related news, CEO Chris Killingstad sold 6,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total value of $438,368.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,394,309.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO David W. Huml sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total transaction of $34,090.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,019.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,337,657 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tennant stock opened at $69.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.83. Tennant has a one year low of $46.64 and a one year high of $87.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.53.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $261.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.67 million. Tennant had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.54%. Tennant’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tennant will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This is an increase from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.72%.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tennant (NYSE:TNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.