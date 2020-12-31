Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,889 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Anterix were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATEX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Anterix in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Anterix by 371.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Anterix by 66.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Anterix by 361.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Anterix in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Treasurer Elaine Gangeri sold 1,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $30,641.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 27,298 shares in the company, valued at $821,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 31,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $1,272,063.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 125,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,058,085.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,275 shares of company stock worth $1,350,008. Insiders own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Anterix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Anterix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Anterix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.80.

Anterix stock opened at $37.35 on Thursday. Anterix Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.26 and a fifty-two week high of $57.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.79.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.84 million. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 21.60% and a negative net margin of 4,358.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anterix Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Anterix Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

