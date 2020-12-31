Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 13,678 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 69.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,678 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. 67.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLGN. Zacks Investment Research cut Silgan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America cut Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Silgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Cfra raised Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silgan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.44.

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $37.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $40.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Silgan’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

