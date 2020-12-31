Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM) Given a €64.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2020

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €58.67 ($69.02).

Shares of STM opened at €57.70 ($67.88) on Monday. Stabilus S.A. has a 12-month low of €28.62 ($33.67) and a 12-month high of €63.50 ($74.71). The business’s fifty day moving average is €59.17 and its 200 day moving average is €50.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.61.

Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) Company Profile

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

See Also: What is a good dividend yield?

Analyst Recommendations for Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM)

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit