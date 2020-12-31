Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM) Given a €64.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €58.67 ($69.02).

Shares of STM opened at €57.70 ($67.88) on Monday. Stabilus S.A. has a 12-month low of €28.62 ($33.67) and a 12-month high of €63.50 ($74.71). The business’s fifty day moving average is €59.17 and its 200 day moving average is €50.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.61.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

