Star Phoenix Group Ltd. (STA.L) (LON:STA) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Shares of Star Phoenix Group Ltd. (STA.L) (LON:STA) were down 8.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.35 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.35 ($0.02). Approximately 173,310 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 122,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.48 ($0.02).

The company has a market capitalization of £9.74 million and a PE ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.89.

Star Phoenix Group Ltd. (STA.L) Company Profile (LON:STA)

Star Phoenix Group Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in Trinidad and Indonesia. The company holds 23% interest in the Perlak project located in Northern Sumatra. It also provides oilfield services. The company was formerly known as Range Resources Limited and changed its name to Star Phoenix Group Ltd.in March 1984.

