State Street Corp Buys New Shares in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

State Street Corp bought a new stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 67.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after buying an additional 2,046,440 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Yamana Gold in the second quarter worth about $210,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Yamana Gold in the second quarter worth about $3,163,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Yamana Gold by 410.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,350,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Yamana Gold by 10.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,036,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,119,000 after purchasing an additional 200,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUY stock opened at $5.87 on Thursday. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $7.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 45.16, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.74.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $439.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0263 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.85%.

AUY has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.25 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James set a $8.50 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Monday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.86.

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

