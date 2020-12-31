State Street Corp Cuts Position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 19,187 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 5.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,199 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 65.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 8,446 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Permian Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

PBT opened at $3.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.01 million, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average is $2.96. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $4.24.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 94.09% and a return on equity of 4,477.47%.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0228 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. This is a positive change from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.