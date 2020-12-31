State Street Corp Lowers Position in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) by 61.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 27,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.06% of LSB Industries worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in LSB Industries in the second quarter valued at $182,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 36.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 148,172 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 39,407 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 58.1% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 361,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 132,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital grew its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 5.7% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 652,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LSB Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of LXU opened at $2.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21. LSB Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $4.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.84.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The conglomerate reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.01. LSB Industries had a negative net margin of 23.02% and a negative return on equity of 31.58%. The firm had revenue of $73.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.55 million. Analysts expect that LSB Industries, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LSB Industries Company Profile

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures, sells, and markets chemical products in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

