State Street Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) by 41.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Gulf Island Fabrication were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, RBF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Gulf Island Fabrication by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 144,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 21,209 shares during the period. 46.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GIFI stock opened at $3.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.09. Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $5.99.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $54.87 million during the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Gulf Island Fabrication from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

About Gulf Island Fabrication

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Fabrication, Shipyard, and Services. The Fabrication segment fabricates modules and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, LNG, and industrial facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures; and other complex steel structures and components.

