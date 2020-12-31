State Street Corp Makes New Investment in American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB)

State Street Corp acquired a new position in American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.37% of American River Bankshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its stake in American River Bankshares by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 21,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. 47.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMRB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American River Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American River Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American River Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRB opened at $13.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average of $10.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.91 million, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. American River Bankshares has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $16.43.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million. American River Bankshares had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.35%. On average, research analysts predict that American River Bankshares will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American River Bankshares Company Profile

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.

