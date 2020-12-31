State Street Corp Makes New Investment in Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST)

State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Milestone Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of MIST stock opened at $6.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $203.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 4.24. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $23.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.79 and a 200-day moving average of $6.67.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts expect that Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MIST. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.35.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Profile

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes etripamil for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for the treatment of atrial fibrillation, angina, and other cardiovascular indications.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST).

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.