Steem Dollars Hits Market Cap of $15.63 Million (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 31st. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be purchased for $2.64 or 0.00009198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Steem Dollars has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Steem Dollars has a total market cap of $15.63 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Steem Dollars alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28,721.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.82 or 0.01200554 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00052317 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000543 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 523.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000414 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003067 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.47 or 0.00248851 BTC.

Steem Dollars Coin Profile

Steem Dollars (CRYPTO:SBD) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 5,917,673 coins. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io . The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

Steem Dollars can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Dollars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem Dollars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.