Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Brighthouse Financial Call Options (NASDAQ:BHF)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 3,304 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 690% compared to the average daily volume of 418 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 15.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,431,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,813,000 after acquiring an additional 194,101 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8.3% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,123,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,243,000 after purchasing an additional 85,779 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8.6% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 821,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,853,000 after purchasing an additional 64,849 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter worth about $11,659,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 31.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 376,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,470,000 after purchasing an additional 90,902 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BHF traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.20. 16,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,752. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.22 and a 200-day moving average of $31.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.54.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.88. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 33.37% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BHF. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub cut Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

