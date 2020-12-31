Storm Price Reaches $0.0023 on Exchanges (STORM)

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded down 30.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 31st. Over the last seven days, Storm has traded down 28.5% against the dollar. One Storm token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Storm has a market capitalization of $17.96 million and $365,316.00 worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00038893 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006438 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003459 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.94 or 0.00299458 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003446 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00015135 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00025803 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $597.67 or 0.02058562 BTC.

Storm Profile

Storm (CRYPTO:STORM) is a token. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 9,967,745,869 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,833,646,881 tokens. The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Storm’s official website is stormx.io

Storm Token Trading

Storm can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Storm using one of the exchanges listed above.

