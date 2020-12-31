STPT Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.03 Million (STPT)

STPT (CURRENCY:STPT) traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. STPT has a total market capitalization of $14.03 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of STPT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STPT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0204 or 0.00000340 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. Over the last week, STPT has traded 40.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003416 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00031026 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.79 or 0.00128976 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $164.22 or 0.00560447 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.75 or 0.00159564 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.14 or 0.00304233 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00019185 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00082942 BTC.

STPT Token Profile

STPT’s total supply is 1,943,020,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 687,660,639 tokens. The official message board for STPT is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . STPT’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . The official website for STPT is stp.network

Buying and Selling STPT

STPT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STPT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STPT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STPT using one of the exchanges listed above.

