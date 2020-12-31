Strategem Capital Co. (SGE.V) (CVE:SGE) Shares Down 2.5%

Strategem Capital Co. (SGE.V) (CVE:SGE)’s stock price dropped 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.29 and last traded at C$2.30. Approximately 12,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 22,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.36.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.84. The stock has a market cap of C$9.94 million and a P/E ratio of 39.66.

In related news, insider Arthur Murray Smolensky sold 15,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.29, for a total value of C$36,007.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$229,000.

Strategem Capital Corporation, a merchant bank, invests in securities, mutual funds, government treasury issues, and real estate or other related opportunities in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dexton Technologies Corporation and changed its name to Strategem Capital Corporation in November 2001.

