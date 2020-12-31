Streamr DATAcoin (DATA) Price Up 58.9% Over Last Week

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. In the last week, Streamr DATAcoin has traded up 58.9% against the dollar. Streamr DATAcoin has a market cap of $51.76 million and approximately $27.29 million worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr DATAcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0764 or 0.00000850 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Radar Relay, Bancor Network and DragonEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Streamr DATAcoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003505 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00028052 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00130654 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.38 or 0.00565705 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.59 or 0.00163319 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.32 or 0.00309590 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00019382 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00049823 BTC.

Streamr DATAcoin Profile

Streamr DATAcoin’s genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. Streamr DATAcoin’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official website for Streamr DATAcoin is www.streamr.com

Streamr DATAcoin Token Trading

Streamr DATAcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Ethfinex, Binance, Gate.io, IDEX, BitForex, Bancor Network, Radar Relay, DragonEX, Coinone and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr DATAcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr DATAcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr DATAcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr DATAcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.