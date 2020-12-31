StrongHands (SHND) Price Up 46% Over Last Week

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $465,268.87 and $71.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, StrongHands has traded up 46% against the US dollar. One StrongHands coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, STEX, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

StrongHands Coin Profile

SHND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,275,954,932 coins and its circulating supply is 16,862,760,578 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info

Buying and Selling StrongHands

StrongHands can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Coindeal, Crex24, STEX, CoinExchange, Graviex, BiteBTC and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

