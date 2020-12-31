Strs Ohio Cuts Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Balchem were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Balchem in the third quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Balchem by 104.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Balchem in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Balchem by 175.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Balchem in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

BCPC opened at $114.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.90 and a beta of 0.55. Balchem Co. has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $114.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.68.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $175.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.50 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.02%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

In other Balchem news, VP Scott C. Mason sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $309,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.67.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

