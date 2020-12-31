Strs Ohio Has $197,000 Position in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) by 88.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 169,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Eastman Kodak were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Eastman Kodak by 237.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 8,546 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Eastman Kodak by 605.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Kodak during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Eastman Kodak during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Kodak during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 15.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eastman Kodak from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Shares of NYSE KODK opened at $8.62 on Thursday. Eastman Kodak has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.50.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a negative return on equity of 236.36% and a negative net margin of 58.72%.

Eastman Kodak Profile

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Print Systems; Enterprise Inkjet Systems; Kodak Software; Brand, Film and Imaging; Advanced Materials and 3D Printing Technology; and Eastman Business Park.

