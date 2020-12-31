Strs Ohio Lowers Holdings in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) by 33.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Mayville Engineering were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,086,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after acquiring an additional 330,327 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,698,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,603,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,735,000 after purchasing an additional 184,411 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 165,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 44,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MEC. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Mayville Engineering from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mayville Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Mayville Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Mayville Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

MEC opened at $13.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $14.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.47. The company has a market cap of $267.79 million, a P/E ratio of -27.81 and a beta of 0.55.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $91.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. Mayville Engineering had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. Research analysts anticipate that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Mayville Engineering Profile

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

