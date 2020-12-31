Strs Ohio Makes New $257,000 Investment in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 23.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BECN stock opened at $40.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $41.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.58 and a beta of 1.95.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BECN. ValuEngine cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. William Blair raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.81.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

