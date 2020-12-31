Strs Ohio Raises Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 267.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,810,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,142,024 shares during the period. Apple comprises 4.8% of Strs Ohio’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,136,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its holdings in Apple by 1.7% during the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 32,685 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,924,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 43,132 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,735,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the second quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 10,327 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 21,216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,676,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 10.6% in the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 22,962 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL stock opened at $133.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $138.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.86 and its 200 day moving average is $111.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.35.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $3,737,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.