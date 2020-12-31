Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) CFO Sells $478,200.00 in Stock

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,151.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

SYK stock opened at $242.06 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $242.82. The company has a market capitalization of $90.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $234.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Stryker from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.48.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 10,930 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Stryker by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 326,261 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $67,983,000 after buying an additional 38,149 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 7.1% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,360 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth about $3,239,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Stryker by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.