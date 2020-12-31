S&U plc (SUS.L) (LON:SUS) Shares Gap Up to $2,230.00

S&U plc (SUS.L) (LON:SUS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2,230.00, but opened at $2,340.00. S&U plc (SUS.L) shares last traded at $2,260.00, with a volume of 7,063 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £274.22 million and a PE ratio of 13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.63, a current ratio of 74.31 and a quick ratio of 74.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,901.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,710.84.

S&U plc (SUS.L) (LON:SUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX 41.90 ($0.55) EPS for the quarter.

S&U plc provides motor and property bridging finance services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

