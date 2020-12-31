SUN Trading 4.8% Lower This Week (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. SUN has a total market capitalization of $29.98 million and $48.83 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SUN token can currently be bought for approximately $6.47 or 0.00022279 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SUN has traded down 4.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SUN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003443 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00029966 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.18 or 0.00127924 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.60 or 0.00180999 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.24 or 0.00561705 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.83 or 0.00305654 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00019080 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00082524 BTC.

SUN Token Profile

SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,629,673 tokens. SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home . The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f

Buying and Selling SUN

SUN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SUN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.