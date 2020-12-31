Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) shares dropped 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.03 and last traded at $1.05. Approximately 29,370 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 89,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $113.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.57.

About Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG)

Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of master of business administration programs.

