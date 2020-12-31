SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2020

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on STKL. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on SunOpta in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunOpta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 26th. ValuEngine downgraded SunOpta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on SunOpta from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised SunOpta from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Shares of SunOpta stock opened at $11.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -43.69 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average of $7.26. SunOpta has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $11.55.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $314.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.00 million. SunOpta had a negative return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SunOpta will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STKL. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SunOpta by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,590,000 after acquiring an additional 186,718 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SunOpta by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,880,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 417,301 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of SunOpta by 374.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Leonard Green & Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of SunOpta by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers; and sources and produces organic and non-genetically modified (non-GMO) ingredients for food industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Ingredients, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit