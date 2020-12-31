SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on STKL. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on SunOpta in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunOpta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 26th. ValuEngine downgraded SunOpta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on SunOpta from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised SunOpta from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Shares of SunOpta stock opened at $11.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -43.69 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average of $7.26. SunOpta has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $11.55.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $314.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.00 million. SunOpta had a negative return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SunOpta will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STKL. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SunOpta by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,590,000 after acquiring an additional 186,718 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SunOpta by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,880,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 417,301 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of SunOpta by 374.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Leonard Green & Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of SunOpta by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers; and sources and produces organic and non-genetically modified (non-GMO) ingredients for food industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Ingredients, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

